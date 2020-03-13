Previous
WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE (2) by sangwann
Photo 3314

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE (2)

Rome holiday – day 2
The vast garderns of Villa d’Este, Tivoli, were amazing with all the flowing water and fountains. Another shot – another fountain.
Senior citizens in Malta have been asked to stay home because of the Coronavirus pandemic. My children have vehemently urged us to stay inside and insisted they will not visit us for the next few days. Schools have closed for a trial period of one week so we will have Max with us while his mum is at work. I was hoping to go trekking in the countryside with Max but to avoid quarrels with them and Christine I am staying home today. I don’t think I will be able to resist going out for more than one day. I will try doing some exercise on a cyclet we have at home and which nobody has used for months.
Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's. I will have more time on the computer today.
Maggiemae ace
We all handle the problem in our own way. I have son in Canada who is concerned for us - being termed, elderly - but we are strong and not anywhere near any danger!
March 13th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
@maggiemae I don't feel old, myself and my wife is over 6 years younger than me, Maggie, but I decided to obey orders for today. The fact is that Malta is overpopulated and there are few places where you can enjoy the outdoors without meeting anyone.
March 13th, 2020  
