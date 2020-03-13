WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE (2)

Rome holiday – day 2

The vast garderns of Villa d’Este, Tivoli, were amazing with all the flowing water and fountains. Another shot – another fountain.

Senior citizens in Malta have been asked to stay home because of the Coronavirus pandemic. My children have vehemently urged us to stay inside and insisted they will not visit us for the next few days. Schools have closed for a trial period of one week so we will have Max with us while his mum is at work. I was hoping to go trekking in the countryside with Max but to avoid quarrels with them and Christine I am staying home today. I don’t think I will be able to resist going out for more than one day. I will try doing some exercise on a cyclet we have at home and which nobody has used for months.

