PRICKLY PEARS - SKELETON NOPALE by sangwann
PRICKLY PEARS - SKELETON NOPALE

This is how a prickly pear nopale (leaf) looks like when it withers. I found the name on Google.
From Google: “If you are not convinced that eating a cactus plant is the best idea, you may be surprised to learn just how much nutritional goodness it contains. The plant is very high in fiber and is a great source of natural antioxidants and healthy carotenoids. Prickly pear cactus contains a number of important minerals including potassium, calcium and phosphorus”.
I have eaten the fruit many times but never the plant. It seems worth a try and more than that.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

