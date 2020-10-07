PRICKLY PEARS - SKELETON NOPALE

This is how a prickly pear nopale (leaf) looks like when it withers. I found the name on Google.

From Google: “If you are not convinced that eating a cactus plant is the best idea, you may be surprised to learn just how much nutritional goodness it contains. The plant is very high in fiber and is a great source of natural antioxidants and healthy carotenoids. Prickly pear cactus contains a number of important minerals including potassium, calcium and phosphorus”.

I have eaten the fruit many times but never the plant. It seems worth a try and more than that.

