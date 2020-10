PRICKLY PEARS – A FLOWER

Along our Chadwick Lakes walk there were loads of prickly pear trees. Their flowering season was far passed and the pears were beyond maturity but one palm had still one yellow flower. It very probably would not produce fruit being so late in the season. I took a couple of shots to show how lovely the flowers are to those who have never seen them before.

