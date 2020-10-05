RIPPLES

Again from Max’s and my walk along Chadwick Lakes. I took Max there after two days of stormy weather with lots of rain with the hope of seeing the water falls over the dikes. But the only water we saw was in the upper ‘lake’ and there were only a few puddles. So I had to do with this capture. It was a bit windy, hence the ripples.

Chadwick Lakes, named after Sir Osbert Chadwick, a British engineer, were constructed in the late 19th century and is a series of dikes along a valley - Wied il-Qlejgħa - to stop rain water rushing down to the sea so that farmers could use it to irrigate their fields.

Thank you for your visits, comments and fav's.