LITTLE LADY

This little girl, barely 4 years old, was walking with her mum and her grandma just in front of us as Max and I were walking to my car at Chadwick Lakes. She looked like a young lady and very confident of herself and I had to grab a shot of her. So while I walked with my hand by my side I took a blind candid shot of them three. At home I cut out mum and grandma who were facing the camera and retained the girl with her faint reflection on the puddle.

We had been walking slowly behind them for quite a while as overtaking them would have brought us very close to them which I didn’t want to because neither Max and I and nor them were wearing masks. When we got round the bend we walked swiftly past them while the street was wider than it had been for most of the way.

