A NEW ADDITION TO THE GIORGIO FAMILY

My daughter and her husband months ago decided they get a dog for Max. So what did they do:

1. They decided that it would be a Corgi; ok with that

2. Corgis are not bred in Malta – so Ian (son-in-law) bought him on line with pedigree from a breeder in Italy

3. They had to wait for the pup to come of age so that he could travel – he has to be at least 3 months old to do that

4. Then Lockdown came and they could not travel; had to wait another month

5. Ian booked flights to Rome for last Sunday and back on Monday

6. Way out airline said dog has to go in airplane hold; he had to purchase an appropriate carry cage to take him on board with him

7. Sunday Ian boarded plane to set off to Rome Fiumicino Airport

8. Ian collected the dog without problems

9. When Ian went to check in for return flight with same airline, check-in clerk told him dog cannot travel in hold but had to go with him on passenger seat

10. After some litigation the airlines accepted to take dog in hold – seems it was the first time for the Rome desk and they did not know how to proceed

11. Finally Ian and dog arrived in Malta and here is the lovely guy he brought back with him. His name is Snuggles and is now 4 months old.

Shot taken by my daughter.

