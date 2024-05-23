Previous
OUR LADY OF THE STONE GATE by sangwann
Photo 4845

OUR LADY OF THE STONE GATE

From day one of our Bosnia holiday - 8th May, 2024.
Yet another diptych, this time shots of this revered painting by Croatians of The Holy Virgin. The picture is preserved in the only remaining gate of the upper city which has been converted into a very small chapel. It was difficult to get good shots in there because the place was full of people.
The Stone Gate is the remaining entrance of Zagreb’s old fortifications. It was built in the 13th century as one of four main gates leading to the town.
This was the last stop before starting our way down to the ‘New’ city. In the meantime the rain started raining heavily.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Lovely ornate captures
May 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful scenes. I love the ornate gate with all its decorations and beautiful flowers. Lovely shot of the beautiful painting too. I sure hope it stops raining, it seems to be raining all over in the Eastern part of Europe.
May 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise