OUR LADY OF THE STONE GATE

From day one of our Bosnia holiday - 8th May, 2024.

Yet another diptych, this time shots of this revered painting by Croatians of The Holy Virgin. The picture is preserved in the only remaining gate of the upper city which has been converted into a very small chapel. It was difficult to get good shots in there because the place was full of people.

The Stone Gate is the remaining entrance of Zagreb’s old fortifications. It was built in the 13th century as one of four main gates leading to the town.

This was the last stop before starting our way down to the ‘New’ city. In the meantime the rain started raining heavily.

Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's.