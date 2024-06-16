Previous
EARLY MORNING BANJA LUKA, BOSNIA by sangwann
EARLY MORNING BANJA LUKA, BOSNIA

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.
Shot taken from our hotel in Banja Luka. We stayed in the **** Courtyard Marriot Hotel. Such a lovely hotel with wonderful service.
This is the view from our 4th floor room window. It was so quiet and serene out there. I would have gone out for a walk but in the centre of the city you don’t see much in the early morning so I stood there looking out of the window until it was time to go down for breakfast.
bkb in the city
Very nice view
June 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love the early morning light on the buildings
June 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of the early morning light and view. Is that fog behind the buildings?
June 16th, 2024  
