EARLY MORNING BANJA LUKA, BOSNIA

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

Shot taken from our hotel in Banja Luka. We stayed in the **** Courtyard Marriot Hotel. Such a lovely hotel with wonderful service.

This is the view from our 4th floor room window. It was so quiet and serene out there. I would have gone out for a walk but in the centre of the city you don’t see much in the early morning so I stood there looking out of the window until it was time to go down for breakfast.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.

