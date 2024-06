ALMOST THERE

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

Shot taken after we got off the coach and as we walked towards the Jajce Waterfalls. The many trees along the path covered everywhere and everything with their shadows. It was a blessing for me to have the opportunity to take this shot in the low light and magnificent atmosphere.

Thank you very much for your loos, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.