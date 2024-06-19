CROSSING BRIDGES

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

Heading to our first stop of the day the Jajce Waterfalls. I took this shot from our coach window as we crossed this bridge and I think it was the best of all pictures I took from the coach on the way. The duck wasn’t there at the time; it must have liked the scene when it saw it on the screen and decided to join in.

Waterfalls are the main reason we decided to take this group holiday. More to come.

Thanks a lot for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.