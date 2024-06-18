NATURALLY BEAUTIFUL

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

Heading to our main attraction of the day the Jajce Waterfalls, I took these shots from our coach window as we travelled through beautiful countryside. I took many pictures on the way and although I took great care to avoid reflections on the coach window some of them still show sign of faint reflections. The ones I am posting are among the best I could get.

Waterfalls are the main reason we decided to take this tour.

