Previous
NATURALLY BEAUTIFUL by sangwann
Photo 4871

NATURALLY BEAUTIFUL

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.
Heading to our main attraction of the day the Jajce Waterfalls, I took these shots from our coach window as we travelled through beautiful countryside. I took many pictures on the way and although I took great care to avoid reflections on the coach window some of them still show sign of faint reflections. The ones I am posting are among the best I could get.
Waterfalls are the main reason we decided to take this tour.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1334% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful collage of all these beautiful nature scenes. You did an amazing job through the coach window Dione!
June 18th, 2024  
Brian ace
Outstanding Dione.
June 18th, 2024  
John ace
What a beautiful country! These scenes are so picturesque.
June 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise