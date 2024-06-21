THE JAJCE WATERFALL

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

Got to the waterfall at last. This is a shot of our first view of the waterfall. The circular platform in front of the fall and below our position gives visitors a fuller viewpoint of the falls.

The waterfall, also known as Pliva Waterfall, is located where the river Pliva meets the river Vrbas. The waterfall was 30 meters high, but after an earthquake during the Bosnian war and attacks on the power plant further up the river, the area was flooded and now the waterfall is 22 meters high.

Some more shots from closer to the falls tomorrow.

