BAN JELAČIĆ MONUMENT by sangwann
BAN JELAČIĆ MONUMENT

This impressive equestrian statue of Ban Jelačić is in the middle of a square named after him. The square is the most common meeting place for Zagrebians, It is surrounded by glorious buildings - I have posted some pictures of them in previous posts.
Ban Jelačić was the 19th-century ban (viceroy or governor) who led Croatian troops into an unsuccessful battle with Hungary in the hope of winning more autonomy for his people. It stood in the square from 1866 until 1947, when President Tito ordered its removal because it was too closely linked with Croatian nationalism. In 1990 Franjo Tuđman’s government dug it up out of storage and returned it to the square.
Babs ace
An impressive statue and interesting story.
May 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fascinating and a dramatic statue
May 24th, 2024  
