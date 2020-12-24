Previous
CHRISTMAS EVE TODAY by sangwann
Photo 3600

CHRISTMAS EVE TODAY

This picture says it all and I dedicate it to all my family and friends, and especially to those on 365.

This house is very ornate and is located not very far from where I live. I added the Merry Christmas streamer and the framing.
Had a great three mornings on walks with my buddy, Max, who is on Christmas holidays. Also a weekend on lone walks so I have many, many pictures to share in the coming days.
God bless you all and stay safe.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's. They are very much appreciated
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
