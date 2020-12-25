Previous
HARK NOW HEAR THE ANGELS SING by sangwann
Photo 3601

HARK NOW HEAR THE ANGELS SING

Merry Christmas, everyone.
I took this shot of a ponsietta tree the other day. Decided to add the angels later.
Had a lovely Christmas Night with the family at my house. It was so wonderful to be together on a night like that and see everyone healthy and happy.
Today all the family will meet again for a sumptuous lunch at my daughter's house.
Tomorrow starts vaccination of front-liners and the vulnerable. God bless those who worked so hard to produce so much hope in humanity with their vaccine.
Enjoy the day and thank you for your support and for comments and fav's.
25th December 2020

John Falconer ace
Great shot. Merry Christmas to you too.
December 25th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely image and message - A very Happy Christmas to you and yours
December 25th, 2020  
