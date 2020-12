IN FULL BLOOM

I saw this hibiscus with beautiful blooms as I walked in our area some days ago. I had to stop and take a shot of it with my mobile.

We had a lovely day yesterday with family at my daughter's house. Hope your day was a success too. This evening we will be off to my son's house to watch a very popular show on Live Stream.

