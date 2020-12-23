Sign up
Photo 3599
MORE CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS
More Christmas decorations:
Top left and bottom left – San Ġwann
Top right and bottom right – Mosta
Bottom middle – St Julian’s
Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fav’s.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
3
1
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
21st December 2020 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely collage filled with great shots of festive lights.
December 23rd, 2020
Babs
ace
What a wonderful collage.
December 23rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful collage of wonderful. Festive lights.
December 23rd, 2020
