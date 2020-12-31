Previous
PWALES VALLEY (5) by sangwann
PWALES VALLEY (5)

The walk which I had expected to take some three hours going to Golden Bay and back lasted barely 50 minutes and that included the time I spent under the shelter of the bus stop. I got to the car and before Ieft I decided to take a shot of Xemxija Bay. Had to take three shots to bring it all in the picture. Xemxija means bathed in sunshine. Btw not another drop of rain on the way back.
Being the end of 2020 I have added my wishes for all my friends for the coming year, 2021. May it be 1005 better than 2020 for all of you.
End of the day’s story.
Thank you so very much for all your support during 2020, for all your comments and for all the fav's. Have always been appreciated
bkb in the city
Great way to bring in the new year
December 31st, 2020  
