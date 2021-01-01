WELCOME 2O2I

Happy New Year to all my 365 friends. Wishing you all blessings, health and joy.

I took this shot two days after the one I posted on Christmas Eve. This is the same house I showed back then but, whilst the other one was taken in daylight, this one was taken after dark. Every year the house is amply decorated with lights and I never miss passing by it to see all the colours. It may be decorated over-elaborately but I love it.

We welcomed the new year at my daughter's house. JP (my son Jean-Pierre) and his family were missing because they went to his brother-in-law's. Today lunch at my son's.

Thank you for the follows, for your continuous comments and for the fav's throughout 2020.