PWALES VALLEY (4)

The walk which I had expected to take some three hours going to Golden Bay and back lasted barely 50 minutes and that included the time I spent under the shelter of the bus stop. I crossed on the other side of the road in order to avoid the rain water as the road was slanting towards the fields on one side. As I walked along I saw this small cottage, half hidden below street level with this cute letter box which I had to capture. I was a bit dejected for missing the walk as planned but promised myself that I would go again someday.

End of the day’s story tomorrow.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav’s.

Btw I had another long walk yesterday on a different route, the weather was fine and I had a great time, even though I was on my own (Max has been attending a football training camp) for a whole week, ending yesterday. Many more photos on the waiting list.

