PWALES VALLEY (4) by sangwann
Photo 3606

PWALES VALLEY (4)

The walk which I had expected to take some three hours going to Golden Bay and back lasted barely 50 minutes and that included the time I spent under the shelter of the bus stop. I crossed on the other side of the road in order to avoid the rain water as the road was slanting towards the fields on one side. As I walked along I saw this small cottage, half hidden below street level with this cute letter box which I had to capture. I was a bit dejected for missing the walk as planned but promised myself that I would go again someday.
End of the day’s story tomorrow.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav’s.
Btw I had another long walk yesterday on a different route, the weather was fine and I had a great time, even though I was on my own (Max has been attending a football training camp) for a whole week, ending yesterday. Many more photos on the waiting list.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer.
Photo Details

Nick ace
Cute letterbox.
December 30th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
A beautifully constructed letterbox! The postman would love posting letters (if they ever arrived nowadays)!
December 30th, 2020  
