MORE FROM BAĦAR IĊ-ĊAGĦAQ

Four more shots that I took as I trudged along towards the watchtower I had in mind to capture. If it weren't for this virus I would not have gone for long lone walks in places which I have never been too and I would have kept to the city meeting friends in the same place, doing the normal walk and stopping for coffee at the same shop. And I still have many, many pictures of Malta to show from my walks.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for your fav's.

Btw I have cancelled my appointment with the psychiatrist after reading your comments on yesterday's picture, haha.