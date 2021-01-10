MORE FROM BAĦAR IĊ-ĊAGĦAQ

Previous
Four more shots that I took as I trudged along towards the watchtower I had in mind to capture. If it weren't for this virus I would not have gone for long lone walks in places which I have never been too and I would have kept to the city meeting friends in the same place, doing the normal walk and stopping for coffee at the same shop. And I still have many, many pictures of Malta to show from my walks.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for your fav's.
Btw I have cancelled my appointment with the psychiatrist after reading your comments on yesterday's picture, haha.
Annie D ace
looks like a wonderful place for a walk...wonderful that some good can come from the bad :)
January 10th, 2021  
Sylvia du Toit
Would love to see this.
January 10th, 2021  
