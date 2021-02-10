Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3648
NOTHING LIKE A NICE SPLASH
From Paradise Bay. I caught this wave crashing on the rocks. Inset is the rock before the splash.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav’s.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
2
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3648
photos
159
followers
123
following
999% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
31st January 2021 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John
ace
Nicely captures the power of waves!
February 10th, 2021
Dianne
Brilliant timing.
February 10th, 2021
