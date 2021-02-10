Previous
NOTHING LIKE A NICE SPLASH by sangwann
Photo 3648

From Paradise Bay. I caught this wave crashing on the rocks. Inset is the rock before the splash.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

John ace
Nicely captures the power of waves!
February 10th, 2021  
Dianne
Brilliant timing.
February 10th, 2021  
