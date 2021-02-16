TEN YEARS AGO FROM TODAY

Exactly ten years ago I posted my first shot on 365 Project. It was my son, Jean-Pierre who introduced me to the site and since then I have never looked back. My interest in photography increased two fold and I have enjoyed every minute of it. I have made many friends, some I have lost on the way and others I have been friends with for most of the time.

This is a shot I prepared for the beginning of a new year. And this is me looking at the first picture I posted showing Michaela at the age of 7 years, now she is a young lady of 17. Amazing how time flies. I had to take many pictures before I got one that I liked.

Thank you very much for your daily support, for the comments you have made on my pictures during all these years and also for al the fav's that you kindly made on my pictures.