Previous
Next
TEN YEARS AGO FROM TODAY by sangwann
Photo 3654

TEN YEARS AGO FROM TODAY

Exactly ten years ago I posted my first shot on 365 Project. It was my son, Jean-Pierre who introduced me to the site and since then I have never looked back. My interest in photography increased two fold and I have enjoyed every minute of it. I have made many friends, some I have lost on the way and others I have been friends with for most of the time.
This is a shot I prepared for the beginning of a new year. And this is me looking at the first picture I posted showing Michaela at the age of 7 years, now she is a young lady of 17. Amazing how time flies. I had to take many pictures before I got one that I liked.
Thank you very much for your daily support, for the comments you have made on my pictures during all these years and also for al the fav's that you kindly made on my pictures.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Congratulations! And it is always a pleasure to see your photos.
February 16th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
I could agree with all your comments. Introduced to 365 by my son and became enamoured by photography and the challenge! I can't find my first photo!
February 16th, 2021  
Monique ace
🥂👍
February 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise