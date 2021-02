ALMOND BLOSSOMS

Shot taken a week ago from a terrace I have overlooking my garden. This tree is in my neighbour’s yard and it was too spectacular to miss. The next day all (almost) the flowers were gone. A slightly strong wind came and wiped the petals off.

After weeks of warm sunny weather when temperatures were 17/18C and sometimes reaching even 20C today the temperature dropped to 6C which is quite cold for our country.

