Photo 3652
OH THERE YOU ARE
The Sardinian Warbler was back again. This time in my neighbour's yard. Shot taken a week ago.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3652
photos
160
followers
123
following
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
Casablanca
ace
Handsome fellow! What a lovely composition too.
February 14th, 2021
