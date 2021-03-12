BINĠEMMA WATCH TOWER

Next walk was to Binġemma to look for this watch tower. It didn’t take me very long to find it though I came to a crossing and was not sure if the one I took was the right one until I found the tower. The tower is a good distance (by our standards) from the coast but in one article I read on the matter it is included as one of them. Later in a different article it is not mentioned. I decided to include it as I presume it is a link between towers which are not visible to each other.

Btw we are not on total lockdown - we can go out in small groups (4 I think) but shops except those that provide essential services, churches and travelling to Gozo is not allowed. Ports are still open.