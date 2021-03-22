BEAUTY IS IN THE EYE OF THE BEHOLDER

Our drive back home took us through the main street of the town of Żabbar and right there at the end of this lovely straight street is the Parish Church dedicated to Our Lady of Divine Grace (Madonna tal-Grazzja). I had to stop and take a picture or two of the beautiful façade of this magnificent building. I felt I had to put it in a nice classic picture frame which I downloaded and borrowed from the internet..

The present Sanctuary (Parish Church) was built on plans by Tommaso Dingli between 1641 and 1696. In 1738 the façade was replaced by a new one designed by Giovanni Bonavia.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's.