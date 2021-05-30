BAĦRIJA

My next walk was with Max. The intention was to visit Il-Blata tal-Melħ, a place I had never been to and had already tried twice without success. I drove to Baħrija, a peaceful little village away from the crowds from where our walk was to start. I asked a lady the way and we were told it would be quite a long walk. But Max was not in the mood and continuously said “let’s go home” preferring to play games on the internet with his friends. So a few shots around the area near the car and a long drive back home resulted.

This is one shot taken from Baħrija across the open countryside and the sea with Gozo in the background.

