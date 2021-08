THE HEAT IS ON

“Tropical Summer balmy day

Don't say much, ain't much to say

'Cos the heat is on,

The heat is on.”

It was 6.30am when I took this shot yesterday morning. It is sooc except for a little crop.

Another sign of a very hot day. Thank God we have the beautiful Mediterranean Sea to jump in and cool ourselves.

Yesterday, Michaela had her 'A' Level results and she got good marks. Now to University.

Thank you for all your visits, for your comments and for your fav's.