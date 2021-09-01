STELLA MARIS CHURCH

Took this shot on Saturday before last, on the eve of the festa of the parish church dedicated to Our Lady Star of the Sea, the area where I lived until the day when I got married. This is a merge of three shots because the distance from the opposite side of the street was narrow and I wanted to show the whole façade.

I was on my way to watch and take pictures of the festa fireworks but was disappointed as the usual great fireworks display had been downsized by a big percentage and I got to the place when everything was almost over.

Stella Maris is the first church to become a parish church in Sliema. As the population grew 4 more parishes were added and now there are 5 in Sliema only. More parishes close to Sliema are at Gżira, St Julians, San Ġwann (where I live) and Swieqi.

