OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA

Shot taken last Saturday when we went to hear Mass at Stella Maris Church, one week after the festa. The statue of the Holly Virgin was still exposed on the platform of the High Altar. It had been renovated and was ready in time for the day of the festa. Luckily I had my camera with me and after mass I had a few minutes to take a couple of pictures because preparations were being made to return the statue to its niche. Behind the statue is the Baptismal Fond with the marble statue of John the Baptist baptizing Jesus.

