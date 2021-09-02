Previous
Next
OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA by sangwann
Photo 3852

OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA

Shot taken last Saturday when we went to hear Mass at Stella Maris Church, one week after the festa. The statue of the Holly Virgin was still exposed on the platform of the High Altar. It had been renovated and was ready in time for the day of the festa. Luckily I had my camera with me and after mass I had a few minutes to take a couple of pictures because preparations were being made to return the statue to its niche. Behind the statue is the Baptismal Fond with the marble statue of John the Baptist baptizing Jesus.
Many thanks for your views, for your comments and for all the fav's. They are always apprecciated.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1055% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot of this amazing statue, so much opulence.
September 2nd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Such rich and warm colours
September 2nd, 2021  
Wylie ace
Quite an impressive lady.
September 2nd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise