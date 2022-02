WALK OF THE DAY

This shot was taken in the beginning of January. it was a cold but sunny day and Christine suggested we go walking together - that is quite rare because she is not fond of walking. So I suggested we go to Dingli Cliffs where the trail is tarmaced and smooth. You can see a small part of it here. I waited for that couple to get far enough where I could include them in my shot.

Thank you very much for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's. They are very much appreciated.