BATHING TIME

About a week ago, Christine and I went to a local megastore to replace a cloths iron which was defective. It was a beautiful sunny day and as on the way back we had to pass close by San Anton Palace I decided and she agreed to go spend some time at the beautiful gardens of this Palace which is the official residence of Malta’s president.

When there, we walked to the main fountain/pond and sat down on a bench taking in the sunshine. There were ducks and a single swan in the pond. Suddenly the swan decided it was its bathing time. I went mad because I didn’t have my camera with me. At least I had my mobile . Here are three shots that I took.

Thank you so much for your visits, for your comments and for all the fav's.