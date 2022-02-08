Previous
AT THE CLIFF’S EDGE (2) by sangwann
AT THE CLIFF’S EDGE (2)

Two more shots and two more people at the cliffs’ edge.
In the picture on the left the man is gazing out to sea looking at Filfa, the smallest of the islands of the Maltese archipelago. The island has been identified as an Important Bird Area and is a Marine protected area. Access to Filfla is only possible for educational or scientific purposes and visitors must get prior permission from the Environment and Resources Authority.
Diana ace
Beautiful shots Dione, I particularly like the one on the right. The views are wonderful for sure.
February 8th, 2022  
