WALK ON

Walk on

Walk on

With hope in your heart

And you'll never walk alone

You'll never walk alone

Gerry and the Pacemakers You’ll Never Walk Alone began life on Broadway as part of the Rodgers and Hammerstein show, Carousel, which was premiered in 1945. Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley releasing covers.

Then in 1963, a recording by Merseybeat band Gerry And The Pacemakers brought the song to the doorstep of Liverpool FC. And it ended up as a symbol of The Reds.

And this is how I feel when I am walking alone in the countryside with my camera in my hand and breathing the fresh air.

Shot taken about a fortnight ago at Mgarr.

