WALK ON by sangwann
Photo 4020

WALK ON

Walk on
Walk on
With hope in your heart
And you'll never walk alone
You'll never walk alone
Gerry and the Pacemakers You’ll Never Walk Alone began life on Broadway as part of the Rodgers and Hammerstein show, Carousel, which was premiered in 1945. Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley releasing covers.
Then in 1963, a recording by Merseybeat band Gerry And The Pacemakers brought the song to the doorstep of Liverpool FC. And it ended up as a symbol of The Reds.
And this is how I feel when I am walking alone in the countryside with my camera in my hand and breathing the fresh air.
Shot taken about a fortnight ago at Mgarr.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Casablanca ace
I love that song! And this is a super selfie
February 17th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Great selfie
February 17th, 2022  
