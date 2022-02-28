SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

We went to Valletta last Saturday evening and we were surprised to find these carnival floats to brighten up the night. Carnival celebrations are not popular with me but are loved by many many and people flock to Valletta to watch the defiles with huge floats of all types and subjects. Since the beginning of Covid all mass celebrations have been stopped but at least this year, when restrictions have been reduced, these small floats with lovely lights have been set up in at least two popular squares that I saw and my mobile came handy to record the event. Loud music helped make the youngsters in the square to jump and dance with the music. Not for us though, we just walked thruogh and continued on our way after taking these few shots.

