Previous
Next
SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER by sangwann
Photo 4031

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

We went to Valletta last Saturday evening and we were surprised to find these carnival floats to brighten up the night. Carnival celebrations are not popular with me but are loved by many many and people flock to Valletta to watch the defiles with huge floats of all types and subjects. Since the beginning of Covid all mass celebrations have been stopped but at least this year, when restrictions have been reduced, these small floats with lovely lights have been set up in at least two popular squares that I saw and my mobile came handy to record the event. Loud music helped make the youngsters in the square to jump and dance with the music. Not for us though, we just walked thruogh and continued on our way after taking these few shots.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great collage filled with fabulous shots of the festivities. I must add that it is not exactly my scene neither ;-)
February 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise