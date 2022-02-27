Sign up
Photo 4030
THERE ONCE WAS AN UGLY DUCKLING
Not in this case. But he looked lonely.
Shot taken in a secluded area at Salini.
"There once was an ugly duckling
With feathers all stubby and brown
And the other birds said in so many words
Get out of town
Get out, get out, get out of town".
Anybody remembers this song?
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for your fav's.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4030
photos
156
followers
116
following
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
8
2
365
NIKON D3400
22nd January 2022 10:55am
Public
View
Maggiemae
ace
https://youtu.be/Ffia6VYe_QU
I do remember this - delightful!
February 27th, 2022
Rob Z
ace
He does he look a little lonely - the subdued tones and to the feeling too.
February 27th, 2022
I do remember this - delightful!