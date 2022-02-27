Previous
THERE ONCE WAS AN UGLY DUCKLING by sangwann
Photo 4030

THERE ONCE WAS AN UGLY DUCKLING

Not in this case. But he looked lonely.
Shot taken in a secluded area at Salini.

"There once was an ugly duckling
With feathers all stubby and brown
And the other birds said in so many words
Get out of town
Get out, get out, get out of town".

Anybody remembers this song?

27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Maggiemae ace
https://youtu.be/Ffia6VYe_QU

I do remember this - delightful!
February 27th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
He does he look a little lonely - the subdued tones and to the feeling too.
February 27th, 2022  
