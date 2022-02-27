THERE ONCE WAS AN UGLY DUCKLING

Not in this case. But he looked lonely.

Shot taken in a secluded area at Salini.



"There once was an ugly duckling

With feathers all stubby and brown

And the other birds said in so many words

Get out of town

Get out, get out, get out of town".



Anybody remembers this song?



