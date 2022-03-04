Previous
ENVY? by sangwann
ENVY?

This cormorant was still at the Salini when I was there last. While he spread his wings the gulls were looking at him with great curiosity. Was it envy?
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's.
4th March 2022

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Dione Giorgio
Diana ace
This is wonderful Dione, love your humour here.
March 4th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Haha! I like the text you put in the photo!
March 4th, 2022  
