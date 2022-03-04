Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4035
ENVY?
This cormorant was still at the Salini when I was there last. While he spread his wings the gulls were looking at him with great curiosity. Was it envy?
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4035
photos
156
followers
116
following
1105% complete
View this month »
4028
4029
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
22nd January 2022 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
This is wonderful Dione, love your humour here.
March 4th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Haha! I like the text you put in the photo!
March 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close