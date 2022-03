DUCK WITH A DIFFERENCE

Again from my Salini Walk.

As I walked along the channel that surrounds the saltpans, I saw this duck with colours and markings completely different to those we are used to here. It looked at me as if saying “have you never seen a duck before?” and continued on it way, paddling happily along. I tried to google it but got no result. I liked its colours and face markings and considered it worth sharing.

