MARKET CROSS ON WATER by sangwann
Photo 4033

MARKET CROSS ON WATER

This market cross (at least that is what it looks like) is in the middle of one of the salt pans at Salini. My guess is that, like in many other places, deals and transactions where confirmed in front of this cross. And the selling of salt in the days when the only way to preserve food items was salt was a very important industry and the price of salt was quite high. The two ducks looked like they are guarding the cross against vandalism. I converted the picture to b&w and was unsure whether to post the coloured or mono version – still unsure – but decided on the mono.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1104% complete

Diana ace
I think it looks wonderful in mono, Interesting narrative too.
March 2nd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
History comes alive with your photo and the explanation ! Love it!
March 2nd, 2022  
