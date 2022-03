TAX-XAROLLA WINDMILL

This windmill, known as tax-Xarolla, was built by Grandmaster Manoel de Vilhena, in 1724. In 1791 a second floor was built for living of the miller family. In 1992, this was restored to its original working order is now the only functioning windmill in the islands of Malta and Gozo.

Shot taken a couple of weeks ago on our way to Fulija Valley. Christine came with me on the day - quite rare for her as she doesn't like going on long walks.

