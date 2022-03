TREVISO GATE

In the left shot are Christine (in blue) and my sister and brother-in-law in front of our hotel which only shows at the tip of the right next to one of the city gates as seen from inside the city walls.

On the right is the city gate from across a bridge over a river/canal that surrounds the city.

I have to say that I was not aware that the city was up to some time ago a walled city surrounded by a river.

