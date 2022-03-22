Previous
Next
BY DAY AND BY NIGHT by sangwann
Photo 4053

BY DAY AND BY NIGHT

This structure was barely 50 metres away from our hotel and around 100 metres from the train and buses stations. We passed by it often during our stay at Treviso.
Thank you for your visits and for your comments on yesterday's oicture.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Fav.
March 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise