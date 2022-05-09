Previous
BRIDGE OF SIGHS by sangwann
BRIDGE OF SIGHS

Another collage of three shots from the Doge’s Palace.
Top left – the Bridge of Sighs. The bridge is made of white limestone, has windows with stone bars, passes over the Rio di Palazzo, and connects the New Prison to the interrogation rooms in the Doge's Palace.
Bottom left – one of the narrow corridors along the prison cells of the palace. The cells have no ventilation, are dark and damp and the cell doors made of very thick wooden doors or doors with iron bars.
Right - view from the Bridge of Sighs – you could barely see anything from the inside. You have to stop, put your face against the glass pains to manage a shot in between the stone and heavy iron railings.
And that would be the last view the prisoner would get before he/she enters his/her cell from which he/she would probably never come out alive.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1123% complete

View this month »

Maggiemae ace
Thanks for the history with pictures! Lots of us don't know about the Bridge of Sighs but I do! Hard in those ages! The peek is beautiful! fav
May 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A great prisoners eye view.
May 9th, 2022  
