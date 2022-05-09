BRIDGE OF SIGHS

Another collage of three shots from the Doge’s Palace.

Top left – the Bridge of Sighs. The bridge is made of white limestone, has windows with stone bars, passes over the Rio di Palazzo, and connects the New Prison to the interrogation rooms in the Doge's Palace.

Bottom left – one of the narrow corridors along the prison cells of the palace. The cells have no ventilation, are dark and damp and the cell doors made of very thick wooden doors or doors with iron bars.

Right - view from the Bridge of Sighs – you could barely see anything from the inside. You have to stop, put your face against the glass pains to manage a shot in between the stone and heavy iron railings.

And that would be the last view the prisoner would get before he/she enters his/her cell from which he/she would probably never come out alive.

