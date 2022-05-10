Previous
Next
KEEPING UP APPEARANCES by sangwann
Photo 4102

KEEPING UP APPEARANCES

One last image from the Doge's Palace, Venice.
The courtyard was as beautiful as all the interior of the palace.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's. They are always appreciated.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
A beautiful location, I just love it.
May 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise