BASILICA DI SAN MARCO by sangwann
Photo 4103

BASILICA DI SAN MARCO

Out of the Doge’s Palace the natural place to go was the Basilica di San Marco. The first time I was there, maybe some 30 years ago, it looked like it was in need of some restoration. However, because we had very limited time I wasn’t able to go round the place at my own pace. This time, either because of the dark atmosphere inside or because the situation within the basilica had deteriorated I felt that the need for restoration was even more evident.
The interior of the domes, the vaults, and the upper walls of the basilica are covered with gold-ground mosaics depicting saints, prophets, and biblical scenes representing eight hundred years of artistic styles.
In these two shots (among many others) I have tried to capture my feelings on what I was looking at.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

