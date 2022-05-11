BASILICA DI SAN MARCO

Out of the Doge’s Palace the natural place to go was the Basilica di San Marco. The first time I was there, maybe some 30 years ago, it looked like it was in need of some restoration. However, because we had very limited time I wasn’t able to go round the place at my own pace. This time, either because of the dark atmosphere inside or because the situation within the basilica had deteriorated I felt that the need for restoration was even more evident.

The interior of the domes, the vaults, and the upper walls of the basilica are covered with gold-ground mosaics depicting saints, prophets, and biblical scenes representing eight hundred years of artistic styles.

In these two shots (among many others) I have tried to capture my feelings on what I was looking at.

