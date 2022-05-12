Previous
EL PARON DE CASA by sangwann
EL PARON DE CASA

St. Mark’ s Bell Tower captured from three different angles/places.
The Tower is certainly one of the symbols of Venice. “El Paron de Casa” meaning “The Master of the House” is its nickname. It is the highest building of the city; from the top of its 98.50 meters it is possible to enjoy a 360° view of the city. Sadly we didn’t find time to do that.
Searching for some information on this iconic structure I found out that the present building only dates from 1902. However, the original building was put up in 1173, was enlarged and restored several times and finally collapsed. Some of its present foundations still belong to the original building from 1173.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
bkb in the city
Beautiful collage
May 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely collage of this famous tower, one can really see it from everywhere. Interesting info that I was not aware of.
May 12th, 2022  
