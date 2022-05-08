AMBASSADORS' ROOM, DOGE'S PALACE

Same room as the one in yesterday's shot. Here I tried to capture the grandeur of the painting and the 'throne' where the doge greeted ambassadors. More often then not I take pictures of the signs that show which room I enter but in my frenzy to look at the beauty of the palaces I also very often forget to do that like I did this time. But having remembered the grandeur of the hall I decided it must be the place where the doge and his advisers meets ambassadors. I checked on the internet and I was right.

Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture.