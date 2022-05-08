Previous
Next
AMBASSADORS' ROOM, DOGE'S PALACE by sangwann
Photo 4100

AMBASSADORS' ROOM, DOGE'S PALACE

Same room as the one in yesterday's shot. Here I tried to capture the grandeur of the painting and the 'throne' where the doge greeted ambassadors. More often then not I take pictures of the signs that show which room I enter but in my frenzy to look at the beauty of the palaces I also very often forget to do that like I did this time. But having remembered the grandeur of the hall I decided it must be the place where the doge and his advisers meets ambassadors. I checked on the internet and I was right.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautifully adorned room. I love the colours here.
May 8th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
What an amazing dais. Beautiful carving and very grand.
May 8th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Goodness....I visited here when on a school trip in the mid-60's.......not sure I appreciated it at the time! However we did get up onto the roof amongst all the statues which was great !
May 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise