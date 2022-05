WALKING THE PLANK – UNDERGROUND

From Day 6 of our Treviso holiday.

More shots from Le Grotte del Caglieron. These shots were all taken underground with water dripping on our heads like it was raining. The wooden walkway along the caves in this part of the walk barely allowed us to walk in single file. But the experience was fabulous.

