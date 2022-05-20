THE WATERMILL

From Day 6 of our Treviso holiday.

More shots from Le Grotte del Caglieron. We came out from the underground walk to this watermill. It looked lovely standing there away from civilization. Today it has been converted to a restaurant. It was closed at the time, and no wonder, there was no one around except us.

From here started our walk back on a different route along a harsh footpath, climbing up a steep pathway before coming gently down the other side till we came back to the starting point. I hope yu enjoyed the walk with us.

